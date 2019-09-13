Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

This week we’re going to Texas for the Kumite. Wata! Woo! We have more events several thousand miles away from there in every direction. South? Thunderstruck 2019. West? Capcom Pro Tour Asia Premier. East? LoL European Regional Championships. More to the east? The CS:GO Blast Pro Series in Moscow. Have a good one!

Kumite in Texas 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Killer Instinct - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Marvel v Capcom: Inifite

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!
Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

PandaxGaming
NYCFurby
TourneyLocator
HXCGamingEvents

CAPCOM Pro Tour 2019 ASIA Premier

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Glitch 7 - Minus World

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp
VGBootCamp2
VGBootCamp3

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Thunderstruck 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - King of Fighters 98

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Time Converter

Streams:

Team Sabroso
CDW
Dragonball FighterZ
BitmasterMTY

Smash Camp: End of Summer

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule:

Streams:

BTSSmash

Murked 5-A-Side

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST

11:00 - 1:30 : Crews
2:00 - 3:00 : Pools Wave 1
3:00 - 4:30 : Pools Wave 2
5:00 - End : Brackets

Time Converter

Stream

Battle Of Waterloo

Smash.gg 

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rock Paper Scissors

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00am - 2:00pm - Doubles
2:00pm - 3:30pm - Singles Pools Wave A
3:30pm - 5:00pm - Singles Pools Wave B
5:00pm - 5:30pm - Rock Paper Scissors Side Event / UW vs KW Showmatch
5:30pm - End - Singles Final Bracket

Time Converter

Streams:

Melee
Ultimate
Rock, Paper, Scissors

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

BLAST Pro Series Moscow 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Streams:

BLAST Pro Series
BLAST Pro Series B 
BLAST Pro Series C

League of Legends Championship Series

Website - Twitter

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LEC Regionals
Friday | 18:00 - Quarterfinals
Saturday | 17:00 - Semifinals
Sunday | 17:00 - Finals

Time Converter

Stream:

LEC

PEL Phase 3 | Week 3

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 — DAY 1

  • 18:00 - Match 31
  • 18:50 - Match 32
  • 19:40 - Match 33
  • 20:20 - Match 34
  • 21:10 - Match 35

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 — DAY 2

  • 18:00 - Match 36
  • 18:50 - Match 37
  • 19:40 - Match 38
  • 20:20 - Match 39
  • 21:10 - Match 40

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 — DAY 3

  • 18:00 - Match 41
  • 18:50 - Match 42
  • 19:40 - Match 43
  • 20:20 - Match 44
  • 21:10 - Match 45

Time Converter

Stream

NPL Phase 3 | Week 2

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Wata! Woo!

Time Converter

Stream

WoW MDI Eastern Summer Cup 3

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

PST - Sep 13-14, 7 p.m.
CEST - Sep 14-15, 4 a.m.
AEST - Sep 14-15, 12 noon

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 3

Schedule

Stream

Spoiler-Free Overwatch VODs

iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup 2019

Wesbite - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Start Time: Saturday | Septmber 14th | 14:00 GMT

Time Converter

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Oh yeah, I’ve been to the Kumite. Wata! Woo!”