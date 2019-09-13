This week we’re going to Texas for the Kumite. Wata! Woo! We have more events several thousand miles away from there in every direction. South? Thunderstruck 2019. West? Capcom Pro Tour Asia Premier. East? LoL European Regional Championships. More to the east? The CS:GO Blast Pro Series in Moscow. Have a good one!

Kumite in Texas 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Killer Instinct - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Marvel v Capcom: Inifite

Schedule:

Streams:

PandaxGaming

NYCFurby

TourneyLocator

HXCGamingEvents

CAPCOM Pro Tour 2019 ASIA Premier

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Schedule:

Stream

Glitch 7 - Minus World

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Streams:

VGBootCamp

VGBootCamp2

VGBootCamp3

Thunderstruck 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - King of Fighters 98

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Streams:

Team Sabroso

CDW

Dragonball FighterZ

BitmasterMTY

Smash Camp: End of Summer

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule:

Streams:

BTSSmash

Murked 5-A-Side

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST

11:00 - 1:30 : Crews

2:00 - 3:00 : Pools Wave 1

3:00 - 4:30 : Pools Wave 2

5:00 - End : Brackets

Stream

Battle Of Waterloo

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rock Paper Scissors

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00am - 2:00pm - Doubles

2:00pm - 3:30pm - Singles Pools Wave A

3:30pm - 5:00pm - Singles Pools Wave B

5:00pm - 5:30pm - Rock Paper Scissors Side Event / UW vs KW Showmatch

5:30pm - End - Singles Final Bracket

Streams:

Melee

Ultimate

Rock, Paper, Scissors

BLAST Pro Series Moscow 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website

Schedule:

Streams:



BLAST Pro Series

BLAST Pro Series B

BLAST Pro Series C

League of Legends Championship Series

Website

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LEC Regionals

Friday | 18:00 - Quarterfinals

Saturday | 17:00 - Semifinals

Sunday | 17:00 - Finals

Stream:

LEC

PEL Phase 3 | Week 3

Website

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 31

18:50 - Match 32

19:40 - Match 33

20:20 - Match 34

21:10 - Match 35

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 — DAY 2

18:00 - Match 36

18:50 - Match 37

19:40 - Match 38

20:20 - Match 39

21:10 - Match 40

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 — DAY 3

18:00 - Match 41

18:50 - Match 42

19:40 - Match 43

20:20 - Match 44

21:10 - Match 45

Stream

NPL Phase 3 | Week 2

Website

Schedule:

Stream

WoW MDI Eastern Summer Cup 3

Webpage

Schedule:

PST - Sep 13-14, 7 p.m.

CEST - Sep 14-15, 4 a.m.

AEST - Sep 14-15, 12 noon

Stream

Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 3

Schedule

Stream

iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup 2019

Wesbite

Start Time: Saturday | Septmber 14th | 14:00 GMT

Stream