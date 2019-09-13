This week we’re going to Texas for the Kumite. Wata! Woo! We have more events several thousand miles away from there in every direction. South? Thunderstruck 2019. West? Capcom Pro Tour Asia Premier. East? LoL European Regional Championships. More to the east? The CS:GO Blast Pro Series in Moscow. Have a good one!
Kumite in Texas 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Killer Instinct - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Marvel v Capcom: Inifite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
PandaxGaming
NYCFurby
TourneyLocator
HXCGamingEvents
CAPCOM Pro Tour 2019 ASIA Premier
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Schedule:
Advertisement
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Glitch 7 - Minus World
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Advertisement
Streams:
VGBootCamp
VGBootCamp2
VGBootCamp3
Thunderstruck 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Dragonball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - King of Fighters 98
Advertisement
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Advertisement
Streams:
Team Sabroso
CDW
Dragonball FighterZ
BitmasterMTY
Smash Camp: End of Summer
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Streams:
Murked 5-A-Side
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST
11:00 - 1:30 : Crews
2:00 - 3:00 : Pools Wave 1
3:00 - 4:30 : Pools Wave 2
5:00 - End : Brackets
Advertisement
Battle Of Waterloo
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rock Paper Scissors
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
11:00am - 2:00pm - Doubles
2:00pm - 3:30pm - Singles Pools Wave A
3:30pm - 5:00pm - Singles Pools Wave B
5:00pm - 5:30pm - Rock Paper Scissors Side Event / UW vs KW Showmatch
5:30pm - End - Singles Final Bracket
Advertisement
Streams:
Melee
Ultimate
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Advertisement
BLAST Pro Series Moscow 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
BLAST Pro Series
BLAST Pro Series B
BLAST Pro Series C
League of Legends Championship Series
Schedules: All Times in CEST
LEC Regionals
Friday | 18:00 - Quarterfinals
Saturday | 17:00 - Semifinals
Sunday | 17:00 - Finals
Advertisement
Stream:
PEL Phase 3 | Week 3
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 31
- 18:50 - Match 32
- 19:40 - Match 33
- 20:20 - Match 34
- 21:10 - Match 35
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 — DAY 2
- 18:00 - Match 36
- 18:50 - Match 37
- 19:40 - Match 38
- 20:20 - Match 39
- 21:10 - Match 40
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 — DAY 3
- 18:00 - Match 41
- 18:50 - Match 42
- 19:40 - Match 43
- 20:20 - Match 44
- 21:10 - Match 45
NPL Phase 3 | Week 2
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule:
Advertisement
WoW MDI Eastern Summer Cup 3
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
PST - Sep 13-14, 7 p.m.
CEST - Sep 14-15, 4 a.m.
AEST - Sep 14-15, 12 noon
Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 3
iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup 2019
Wesbite - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Start Time: Saturday | Septmber 14th | 14:00 GMT
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Oh yeah, I’ve been to the Kumite. Wata! Woo!”