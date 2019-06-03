By now, most of you have most likely at least heard, if not seen the latest Death Stranding footage above; the new original IP by Kojima Productions and helmed by former Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima. Like many, I was in awe of what exactly I was looking at as each new trailer or piece of news only added more questions than answers everytime Death Stranding is mentioned. Is it an open world game? A stealth game? A climbing simulator? I still don’t know what I’m getting into, but I want it.

Though most are focused on some of the stranger aspects of the story (paranormal/military elements, the use of babies, Die-Hardman), there was one point in the trailer that had me raising an eyebrow a little higher than usual. At one point, our lead Sam tries to hide from some enemies until he is discovered. Then this happens:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This might be a case of trying to showcase stealth, traversal, and combat all at once, but the way it was showcased puzzles me. A small alert was triggered when Sam was discovered, but after a while of leading them on a wild chase, he simply turns around and melees them with ease (including a box to the face). At a later point, the enemies give up the chase when it begins to rain (there seems to be environmental hazards).

It’s a weird way to highlight the melee combat. Again, this trailer leaves more questions than answers about what exactly Sam is doing in this world. He doesn’t appear to be a one man army as his fighting suggests he does not have any advanced combat skills.

This is pure speculation on my part, but it appears detection won’t be as much of a factor as it was in the Metal Gear Solid games. Rather, survival seems to be a much more important element using any means necessary to survive this harsh environment. This includes the use of practical tools and eventually guns, vehicles, and advanced technology.

Advertisement

Whatever this game turns out to be, I can at least be confident it will be one to remember when the game launches November 8.

Credits:

Kojima has some excellent taste in music.

Track: Path | Artist: Apocalyptica | Album: Cult