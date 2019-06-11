Somewhere between two major DLC announcements for Smash, several new Switch games between now and the end of the year (and beyond), and a teaser of the next Zelda, there was another historic moment that took place at this year’s E3 focused Nintendo Direct, so let’s address the Bowser in the room (heh).



You can watch the full clip below:

Doug Bowser, officially took over for Reggie Fils-Aime as president of Nintendo of America who retired on April 15 earlier this year. He started with Nintendo back in 2015 as vice president of sales and, for four years, kicked off a meme that has finally reached full circle with Nintendo’s other Bowser crashing the party.

“Are you related?” “No, but we get that a lot.”

Maybe next time....

Credits to GameSpot and Polygon for all external sources used in this article.

