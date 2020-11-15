To The Best Community Around

A Message From Zarnyx. Screaming it! Photo : Zarnyx

Thank you.

There’s a version of this post in 2013 somewhere on this soon-to-be-deleted space of the internet. And then, every year, during our TAY Secret Santa reveal, I say something similar too.

My apologies for being repetitive but no, I’m not even really sorry because this here is the truth and it’s good to be reminded once in a while.

It boils down to this:

TAY is as brilliant as it is because it’s filled with all of you. I’m constantly amazed by your kindness, your wit, your smart articles, comments, critiques, and sharing so much of your lives with us.

While it’s true we’re not as active as we were when we first started way back when, it’s part of the nature of this place. People come. People go. It’s an ebb and flow .

We’ve changed how we communicate with each other over the years. Some of us have become very close friends. Some of us have met in person and maybe we still will! Some have gone on to other things and that’s okay. Life manages to find a way to keep us all busy but we always had the words and conversations here to remind us of how fun, weird, intense (sometimes, yeah!), and—in general—how respectful and happy a place we carved this space out to be.

It’s why it’s so sad to see it going away completely but it’ll live on thanks to the friendships and memories we’ve made.

(And live on TAY2.org and our discord channel. Of course!)

Thank you for putting up with my stupid forum questions over the years. If I had a regret it’s that my list forum was about eggnog and not the one I’ve been saving as a draft forever that I flirt with danger and set it to publish in the future. It became a tradition to see if I’d forget (and I did once! Hilarious) . Daily conversations with all of you have been the highlight of otherwise tough days.

Thank you for encouraging me with my writing.

Thank you for making me laugh almost every day.

Thank you for all your kind words over the past few years and days.

Thanks for listening to me in private conversations.

Thanks to everyone for taking this energy and carrying it forward to our new spaces and keeping it going. You’re all the best.

I never really want to type out a list of people because my brain is old and I’ll surely forget so many but if you’ve commented here, lurked here, wrote here, gave me a like somewhere, are new here, are from the older crowd—you’re in my thoughts with utmost thanks and a whole lotta love.

So, again, thank you.

From me. That person who never commented anywhere prior to 2013. Never sought an audience anywhere in life but found a home here with all of you.

See you all in the new space, on other parts of the internet and/or in life.

Laters, TAY.

<3