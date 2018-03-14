GIF

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Price of Hell for Love - Code Geass and the Remarkable Lengths One Will Go for Love • The Loot Box Problem And Why Rocket League Should Be Rated “Adults Only” • Adventures In Hyrule: 10,000 A.C.G. • RedStripe Loved Trax: Rock Your Baby (McCrae)



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

