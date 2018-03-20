Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Interview With The Fan Who Made Tribes: Ascend Modding Possible • Final Fantasy XV’s Royal Edition Update Adds Three Short But Emotional And Necessary Scenes • Late TAY Retro: Milton Bradley Vectrex [TV Commercial NA]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

