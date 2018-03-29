Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Some Not-So-Obvious Recommendations For The Switch’s Smash Bros. - Part One • Super Robot Wars V - Tactical Fanservice Fun: Review • RedStripe Loved Trax: Match Start Theme of Dragon Ball FighterZ • Persona 4's Friendships Defined Its Story



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.