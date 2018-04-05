Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem Is Interactive Cinema At Its Best • 2017 EXXXpense Report • Nintendo Switch Is The Greatest Console Of All Time • TAY Retro: Popeye [TV Commercial] • A Dissection Of Immersion In Video Games

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

