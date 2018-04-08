Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Burnout Paradise Remastered: The TAY Review • Gamer Diary: Bravely Default, Bravely Second • The Magicians, Season 3 Episode 13 “Will You Play With Me?” Season Finale Recap • Stinolez’s Season Review [Winter Anime 2018]



