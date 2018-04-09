Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Joys Of Punishing Difficulty • Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG - Frontier: The Wandering Craftsman • Koda’s Winter 2018 Anime Favorites • I Beat Cat Condo So You Wouldn’t Have To • TAY Retro: Fantasy Zone II, Sega Sunsoft [JP TV Commercial]



