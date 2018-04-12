Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Eulogy For Toys r’ Us • Bandai Namco Ending Tales Game They Never Told Anyone About Because No One is Playing It • Cdax At PAX: Part The Third and Part The Last • TAY Retro: Intellivision, “Henry Thomas” Lock ‘N” Chase Commercial 2 [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.