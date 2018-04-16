Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Five Things I’d Like To See Added To Sea Of Thieves • The Haters Guide to My Hero Academia • Caligula The Anime - Episode 2, Recap/Thoughts • TAY Retro: Atari 2600, Rose, Pele, and Knotts [TV Commercial] • Your Year With Nintendo Switch



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

