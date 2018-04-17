Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: An Unbiased Revisit of the Evangelion Franchise • Nier (2010): Optimism In Pessimism • Aether’s Favorite Anime Soundtracks From Winter 2018 • TAY Retro: Fairchild Semiconductor, Fairchild Channel F [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

