Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: How Undertale Helped Me Grieve • Why The Rumored Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu And Evee Edition Would Be The Only Way Forward For Pokémon • Mass Effect: A Study Of Choice • TAY Retro: Atari 2600 - Berserk [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.