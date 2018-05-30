Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Solo: A Star Wars Story - What Went Wrong And What It Means For The Future • Discussion: So Uh...That Pokémon Trailer • Caligula Episode 8 Review: C- • TAY Retro: RealSports Baseball [TV Commercial]

