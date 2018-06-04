Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Here Be Monsters: Producing Tangibly Minatory Creatures In Video Games • Pokémon Let’s Go Will Print Money • Bask In The Absurdity Of The Official Musical Tribute To Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion • TAY Retro: Colecovision - Super Action Controller



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.