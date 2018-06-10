Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Kirby: Star Allies is perfect!-ly quaint • The Wondrous World of Gaming While Wasted • A Bite of My Backlog: Azure Nights 2 Session 2 • I’m Going To E3 And All I Care About Is Gaming Chairs • What Deus Ex Human Revolution has in common with Dragon Age 2

