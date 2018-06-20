Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Finding Joy In The Mundane • Developer Journal: Day 4, Day 5 & Day 6 • Caligula Ep 11 Review: C+ • Impressions: Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion • Living Under A Rock Is Kind Of Peaceful • Ubisoft Committed Much Music In Their Conference And I’m Here For it



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.