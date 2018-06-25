Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Five Best Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Levels • Don’t Miss Pixar’s Short, Bao, Before Incredibles 2 • Octopath Travel Log: Merchandising • A Bite Of My Backlog: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Challenge Trials • Kreia’s Conundrums - Machines



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.