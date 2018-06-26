Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Five Albums That Changed My Life • Caligula, Series Finale Review: C • My Sincerest Gratitude For Cowboy Bebop • Ignoring The Main Story In Battletech, Pt 3: Hitting The Wall • The Life And Etymology Of An Online Username • Why Do I Like Sad Things?



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.