Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Official AniTAY Summer 2018 Sequel Guide • One Of The Best Guitar Charts In The Rock Band Series • I Found Some Old Journals With Video Game Stuff In Them, And Hoo Boy They’re Amazing • Sports With An NES Twist • Feel-Good Anime



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.