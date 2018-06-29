Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Beat Two Games For Every One You Buy • Other Players Are The Best And Worst Parts Of Sea of Thieves • Shonen Jump’s Greatest Villain Must Be Jump Force’s • My Pokemon Blue Team From 1999 Was Better Than Yours, Fight Me • Nintendo Labo Review



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.