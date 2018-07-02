Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Fable, Or When Hype Ruins A Great Game • The Sci-Fi Club • A Bite Of My Backlog: Drifting Dragons, Vol. 1 • A Few User Experience Gripes With GoNNER’s Switch Version • Bear With Me: A Chrono Trigger Remake • Thank You, Angry Video Game Nerd



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.