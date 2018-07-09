Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: SnackTAYku Review: Pina Colada, Peanut Butter Pie, And Pistachio Oreos • The Crew 2 Has Emblems • Darksiders 3 To Skip Pestilence And Famine • Why Androids From Detroit Don’t Need To Become Human • My Summer Gaming Plans



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.