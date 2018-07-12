Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Three Times MSG0079 Was Smarter Than Most Sci-Fi I Know • Gaming As A Parent Is A Heck Of A Thing • A Few Words on X-Men Origins: Wolverine • Dash Your Hopes, Kill Your Hype • Steins; Gate 0 Reminds Me To Move On • Figmas Are Frustrating



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.