Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Guilt, Depression And Doki Doki Literature Club • A Bite Of My Backlog: Alliance Alive, Session 2 • Catching Summer Vibes From Synthesizers • Eden’s Zero - Chapters 1 & 2 Impressions • Pro Wrestling Is In A Lot Of Games, Except In Pro Wrestling Games



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.