Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My 10 Favorite Albums Right Now • Mass Effect And How To Introduce A Massive In-Game Universe • The Disappointment That Is Mario Tennis Aces’ Adventure Mode • Reviews Of: Pillars Of Eternity 2, Q.U.B.E. 2, And Battle Chef Brigade



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.