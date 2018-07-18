Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Shoddy Execution Of The Caligula Effect Ruins Its Message • A Bite Of My Backlog: Nights Of Azure 2, Session 3 • E3 2018: One Month Later • It’s Cool Having A Bunch Of Demos On Switch • Good One, Splatoon 2 • YouTube: A Procrastinator’s Worst Enemy



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.