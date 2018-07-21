Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Kreia’s Conundrums - Help • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Review • Puzzle Quest: A Disappointing Revisit • Eden’s Zero - Ch. 3 Impressions • Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, or “The Dark Souls Of Collectathons” • Wonderful Town: My First Musical



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.