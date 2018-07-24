Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Summer 2018 Anime Impressions, Pt 1 • Comparing Horizon Zero Dawn To The Last Of Us • Octopath Traveler Impressions: 7 Down, 1 To Go • Game Pitch: Assassin’s Creed: Independencia • Digital Devil Saga Had The Perfect Soundtrack For Me To Turn Off



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.