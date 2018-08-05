Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Appreciating The Rad Pinball Game Built Into Early Windows Operating System • The One And Only LAN Event I Ever Attended • “Stay Awhile And Listen” • Hollow Knight Is The Perfect Summer Game • I’m An Old Man, And I Miss Arcades



