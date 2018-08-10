Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Doom Eternal Is Channeling Doom II In The Best Possible Way • The ‘Let’s Look At Menu’ Segment Of The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Is Hilariously On Brand • The Academy Awards Condescending Move Towards Broad Appeal • Review: Overlord: S3.3 & S3.4



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.