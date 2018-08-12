Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Space Billionaire Of No Man’s Sky • Lending Some Deference To The 3DS, Even As A Switch Fan • Favorite Moments From Overlord • All Games Are Political • What My Gaming Life Might Be Like In College • Five Awesome Metal Covers Of Music From Pokemon



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.