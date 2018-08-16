Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: How A Great Monster: Hunter World Fight Works • Trying A Foreign Doritos Flavor From The Asian Food Market • In Its Final Season, Telltale’s The Walking Dead Reflects On Its Own Legacy • Try As It Might, Dissidia NT Will Never Be eSports



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.