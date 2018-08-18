Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Guide To Gundams And Gunpla In Japan • Games Like Hybrid Heaven Are Why Emulation Exist • Pinball Arcade’s Tables Through The Ages: The 1960s • The Problems Of An Nintendo 64 Mini, Pt 2: Hardware • I Threw Out Nearly 100 Amiibo Boxes



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.