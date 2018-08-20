Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The 10 Anime Of Summer 2018 You Should Be Watching • The Problems Of A Nintendo 64 Mini, Pt III: The Games • Customizing Gunpla, Pt 3: Paint And Final Assembly • Hamilton Makes Me Proud To Be An American



