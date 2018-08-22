Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Life is Strange 2's Reveal Trailer Has Me Intrigued - And Worried • SnackTAYku - Goldfish - But Grahams (And Also S’mores) • Developer Journal: Day 16, Day 17, Day 19, Day 20 and Day 21• The Music Post Inspired By Newly Playing Lumines



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.