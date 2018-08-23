Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Can A Game Be Too Personal? • Sunhead - Album Review • Gaming Pet Peeves: Lack Of Visual Fidelity • The Problems Of A Nintendo 64 Mini, Pt. IV - The Price • A Critical Hit Straight To My Nostalgia Center • What I Want To See In Battletech



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.