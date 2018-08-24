Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Thrill Of Offline Video Game Hunting - The Stuff I’ve Yet To Find • Never Have I Ever: Video Games Edition • The Influence Of Gaming On Our Hobbies • The Abstract Beauty of Fate/EXTRA: Last Encore Gives A Breathtaking Take On A Well-Worn Franchise



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.