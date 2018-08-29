Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Octopath Traveler: The TAY Review • If A Mediocre Game Is Fun, Is It Still Mediocre? Thoughts On Marvel: Powers United VR • Point/Counterpoint: Memes Suck • Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Conquered Trials Pt 3 • Review: Twitch Prime’s The SNK Bundle



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.