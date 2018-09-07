Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Yakuza Series Has Quite A Few Great Music Pieces • Ignoring The Main Story In Battletech, Pt. 5: Asterix And Obelix • The Messenger Review • What Games Could Appear On A Gameboy Classic Edition? • Developer Diary: Day 22, Day 23, And Day 24



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.