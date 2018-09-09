Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: I Have Become Everything I Have Ever Hated • Remembering The Value Of Practice • King’s Knight Could Not Escape The Wrath Of The Dark Dragon • Reviews Of: Brutal Legend, The Red Strings Club, And Tyranny



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.