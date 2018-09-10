Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Aether’s Favorite Anisongs From Spring 2018 • She Kills Monsters - In Which I Was Straight-Up Gandalf • The Visually Stunning (Non-Gundam) Mobile Suits Of Gundam • Picking It Apart And Staring At Your Phone



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.