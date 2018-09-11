Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: FirstLook Festival - My First Gaming Convention • The Methodology Of Starting To Play A Gacha Game • The Dynamic Camera In My Hero: One’s Justice Is A Promising Idea • Developer Diary: Day 25, Day 26, Day 27 and Day 28



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Follow us here.