Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: What Exactly Does Lovecraftian Mean And How Does It Affect Video Games? • Reviews Of: Broken Age, The Framed Collection, And Serial Cleaner • The Theme For Gintama OP 3 Is A Breezy Alt-Rock Highlight • My First Experience With redditgifts



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

