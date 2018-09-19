Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Giving Up What You Love • The Music I Would Use For An Elite Beat Agents 2 • I Was (Mostly) Wrong About The Future Diary • My Love For A Song Went To Wholly Unexpected Places • The Lament Of A Newbie Figure Collector



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

