Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Official AniTAY Fall 2018 Sequel Guide • A Fool Of A Fascist • Pippin - A Blow To The Ego • Down The Drain - Pinball Arcade’s Tables Through The Ages: The 90's (Bally) • I Owe Yakuza 6: The Song of Life An Apology [Spoilers]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

