Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Emil’s Journey As Told Through His Song [Spoilers] • Persona 3 And Persona 4 - A Comparison • The Children’s Hour - My Final Play • The Masked Luchador Theme In Video Games • Octopath Traveler Is Elevated By Its Superficial Details



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

