Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Just Make Destiny 2 Straight-Up Free For Everybody • Why I Got My Nerdy Tattoos • KOTOR 2 Has A Lot In Common With This Anime • A Stargate Retrospective: Stargate SG-1 - Behind The Scenes • Developer Diary: Day 33 and Day 34



You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

