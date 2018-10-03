Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Warped Pipes: Where Does Donkey Kong Jr. Fit Into The Mario Timeline? • My Time With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild • SnackTAYku Review: Generic Fortune Cookies • Dev Diary: Day 39 & Day 40 • TAY Retro: Atari 2600: Jungle Hunt [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

